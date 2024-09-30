2024 Citroen C3 Aircross Launched At Rs 8.49 lakh: Top 5 Changes!

Citroen India has unveiled the 2024 C3 Aircross with enhanced comfort, safety, and technology that cater to the growing demands of Indian customers. Bookings for the 2024 Citroen C3 Aircross open today, with deliveries set to begin from October 8. The SUV now features a host of changes that also make it more affordable and practical. So, let's get things interesting as we talk about the top 5 changes that make the new C3 Aircross an even more compelling choice in the competitive mid-size SUV segment.

New Starting Price Of Rs 8.49 Lakh

Citroen India has now revised prices of the C3 Aircross Rs 8.49 lakh for a limited period, as the brand has now introduced new variants of the SUV. The company has now started accepting bookings, and the deliveries start from 8th Oct, 2024.

Enhanced Feature List

The C3 Aircross SUV now comes equipped with LED projector headlamps and automatic air conditioning with climate control. Furthermore, it now gets rear power window switches on the doors, grab handles on the front passenger side, power-folding ORVMs, and rear AC vents. The Aircross will be available in 5 and 5+2 seating options, further giving a choice to the customers.

Reinforced Safety

The Aircoss comes now with over 40 advanced safety features including six airbags and ISOFIX child seat anchors for improved safety. It further comes with an electronic stability program, tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill-hold assist for a smooth and confident driving experience across diverse terrains.

New Powertrain Choices

The Citroen C3 Aircross now also gets the option of Puretech 82 engine, which comes with a peak power output of 82 Hp and 115 Nm of max torque. It comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Variants & Prices

The updated C3 Aircross gets a total of 3 variants - You, Plus, and Max. Furthermore, it gets a total of 6 trim options.

2024 Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2 NA YOU - Rs 8.49 Lakh 2024 Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2 NA PLUS - Rs 9.99 Lakh 2024 Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2 TURBO PLUS - Rs 11.95 Lakh 2024 Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2 TURBO AT PLUS - Rs 13.25 Lakh 2024 Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2 TURBO MAX - Rs 12.70 Lakh 2024 Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2 TURBO AT MAX - Rs 13.99 Lakh

Note: 5+2 Seater is available at an additional price of Rs 35,000.