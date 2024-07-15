2024 Audi Q5 Bold Edition Launched In India With Distinctive Styling

To make the most of the upcoming festive season, the German marque - Audi, has launched the Q5 Bold Edition in India at Rs 72.30 lakh, ex-showroom. The company's global best-seller's limited edition model is introduced to grab a bigger sales figure in the coming months. The company has revealed that only limited units of the Audi Q5 Bold Edition will be on offer in a total of 5 colours - Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Mythos Black, District Green and Manhattan Gray.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, "Customers today want exclusivity and with this special, Bold Edition, they get a perfect blend of customization and features. The Audi Q5 has always been amongst our best-seller models and we are confident that this new Bold Edition will only attract more buyers and brand fans."

Also Read - Tata Curvv To Launch On August 7: Here's All About Upcoming Coupe SUV

Talking of highlights, the Bold Edition features a Black Styling Package that further elevates the Audi Q5's aesthetic quotient. The package puts to use a high-gloss black finish to various elements, including the grille, Audi emblems (front and rear), window surrounds, exterior mirrors, and roof rails. The result is a distinguished and striking look that exudes an even more bold and confident presence.

The vehicle is powered by a 2.0L TFSI engine, delivering 265 hp and 370 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 240 km/h. Equipped with Quattro all-wheel drive, it ensures optimal grip on challenging terrains. The advanced suspension system with damper control enhances ride quality, while Audi Drive Select offers six drive modes: Comfort, Dynamic, Individual, Efficiency, Auto, and Off-Road, allowing drivers to tailor the driving experience to their preferences and conditions.

Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-Door Leaks Ahead Of Launch: Here's All About It

The Audi Q5 Bold Edition offers a panoramic sunroof and park assist with a 360-degree camera. The list further includes a 755W B&O Premium Sound System with 19 speakers, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, wireless charging, 3-zone air conditioning, and a customizable ambient lighting package. The cabin is wrapped in Atlas beige and Okapi brown leatherette upholstery with Piano black and is shod with 8 airbags ensuring utmost safety.