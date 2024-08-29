2024 Aston Martin Vantage Showcased In India: Most Powerful Vantage EVER!

British sports car manufacturer Aston Martin on Thursday showcased the updated Vantage in India, which features a more powerful V8 engine, revised interiors and mechanicals and a few cosmetic changes. Aston Martin Vantage is priced at Rs 3.99 crore (ex-showroom) onwards, and deliveries will commence in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Powertrain and mechanicals:

The sports coupe replaces the V12 with a more powerful 4.0 Twin-Turbo V8 engine. The V8 engine is power rated at 665 PS and 800m of torque, going up by 155PS and 115 Nm. In other words, the power and torque have increased by 30% and 15% respectively. Mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, the two-seater sports car has a top speed of 325 kmph and a 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.

Aston Martin has introduced a new launch control system with Vantage. Launch control allows the car to deploy as much torque as conditions allow, using the E-Diff, ESP slip control and engine torque management to keep wheel slip in the optimal range throughout the launch. Built around Aston Martin's latest generation bonded aluminium construction, Vantage features an enhanced body structure to deliver more focused and engaging dynamics thanks to additional underbody stiffening components for increased overall torsional rigidity.

At the rear, Vantage benefits from a 29% increase in stiffness under cornering load due to increased lateral strengthening between the rear suspension towers. With a 500% increase in bandwidth of force distribution over previous generation hardware, these state-of-the-art dampers have an immense range of control and speed of response, which has allowed Aston Martin's vehicle attributes engineers to sharpen the Vantage's dynamics to their keenest possible edge.

Steering response and front-end grip have been further enhanced. Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyre has been made specifically for the Vantage. It also features 21-inch forged alloy wheels as standard. Carbon Ceramic Brakes (CCB) can be specified on Vantage as an option.

Design story:

Vantage stands 30mm wider and the muscular stance is accentuated by a completely redesigned front end featuring a 38% larger recontoured veined grille aperture. On the front fascia, Vantage features a sharper grille, while the new integrated splitter, with a wider and lower stance, adds drama as well as aerodynamic function. This distinctive front-end treatment is completed by all-new Matrix LED headlamp design with integrated DRLs, featuring Aston Martin's new light signature.

Frameless door mirrors and presenting door handles are also new to Vantage. Larger diameter quad exhaust tailpipes ensure the Vantage looks dramatic. Available in 21 colours, the owner can choose to add a pinstripe, pinstripe and lipstick or pinstripe, lipstick and rear infill.

Feature revisions:

Vantage is the second model to feature Aston Martin's next-generation infotainment. A fully integrated multi-screen system with full online connectivity, it features a 10.25-inch touchscreen with full capacitive single and multi-finger gesture control. Vantage is fitted as standard with the Aston Martin 390-watt 11-speaker audio system. The Vantage navigation system features online connectivity. Gear selection, drive selection, heating and ventilation can be toggled through manual buttons.

