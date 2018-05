The two injured persons were admitted to a hospital and the deceased are yet to be identified

Eight persons including a woman were killed on the spot and two others sustained serious injuries when the six-seater rickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a water tanker near Aurangabad in Maharashtra Friday.The accident took place near Georai Tanda village near Banjara hotel Friday evening, police said.The two injured persons were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital.The rickshaw was speeding and trying to overtake another vehicle when it collided with the tanker coming from the opposite direction, police said.The deceased were yet to be identified, police said, adding that further probe was on.