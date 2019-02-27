Maharashtra Teen, 14, Kills Elder Brother For Rs 40 In Fit Of Rage: Cops

Aurangabad, Maharashtra: The younger brother admitted to committing the crime, according to police

A 14-year-old in Maharashtra killed his elder brother, who was born just an hour before him, over Rs 40. The two brothers had argued with each other for the same sum of money a day before as well. The younger brother admitted to committing the crime, according to police officials, reported news agency ANI. The boys hailed from Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

The elder brother, on coming back home in the afternoon and eating lunch, had fallen asleep.

Fueled with anger over their argument the previous day, the younger brother took a hammer and beat his brother to death, according to police officials quoted by news agency ANI.

The younger brother was reportedly unhappy with the way he was treated at home and in school by his peers, something over which the brothers would quarrel with each other often.

The younger brother said he was often humiliated among his peers whereas his elder brother was very popular and was respected, according to police officials.

After being upset over this, the two brothers argued over the money, which led to the elder brothers' death.

The police have sent the elder brother's body for a post mortem and have said that a further probe is underway.

(With Inputs From ANI)