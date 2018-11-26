Announcing Sops For Students, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tears Into Congress

"Will bear the higher education expenses of students," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Two days before Madhya Pradesh goes to polls, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched an all out attack on the Congress party and said that it is the Congress, which is responsible for the "destruction" of the state and is now maligning him because he "developed the state." Mr Chouhan addressed as many as six election in the state on Sunday.

Addressing a rally in Khandwa, Mr Chouhan said, "It is Congress party which is responsible for the destruction of Madhya Pradesh. Congress is now running a campaign that there is anger. I want to ask people if they are angry with me. It is not people but the Congress which is furious."

"They are furious because they gave me potholed roads and I constructed 1.5 lakh kilometers of excellent roads and gave it to the public. Congress is furious because they plunged Madhya Pradesh in darkness and we provided excellent power supply to the public. They are worried and hence making allegations," said the chief minister.

Mr Chouhan said that the Congress is not able to "tolerate that the son of a farmer" is sitting on the chair of the chief minister for last 15 years. "Congress, since the time of Indira Gandhi, has been saying that they will remove poverty but did not do anything. I assure you that by the year 2022, no poor person will live in a mud house and we will provide affordable housing for all," he said at a rally in Ujjain.

At another rally at Dewas, the chief minister wooed the youth. He promised to bear the higher education costs of students and provide two-wheelers to girls who achieve good results. "My government is resolved to bear the higher education expenses of students of the state who score good marks. The daughters of this state who get 75 per cent marks in the 12th standard will be provided with a scooty by the government," said Mr Chouhan.

Assembly elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 28, when the state will elect legislators for its 230 constituencies. While the BJP will look to extend its 15-year rule in the state, the Congress is trying to regain power.