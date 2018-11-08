BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Says He Did Not Seek Ticket For Son In MP

Kailash Vijayvargiya has been elected as MLA from Indore district for six times since 1990. (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said today he had nothing to do with the party's decision to field his son Akash Vijayvargiya from Indore-3 Assembly seat.

Madhya Pradesh is going to the polls on November 28.

"Perhaps nobody will believe it, but I never asked our president Amit Shah to give ticket to my son. It was the party's decision. I welcome it," said Mr Vijayvargiya.

In its third list, the ruling BJP nominated 34-year-old Akash.

Mr Vijayvargiya also denied reports that he withdrew his claim for party ticket for his son's sake.

"I have responsibilities of the organisation. So I did not show interest in contesting," he said, adding that he would not have been able to do justice to Indore voters as he is operating from Delhi, being the BJP in-charge for West Bengal.

Kailash Vijayvargiya has been elected as MLA from Indore district for six times since 1990.