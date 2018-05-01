NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
"2 Reddys Plus 1 Yeddy": Siddaramaiah Spin On PM Modi's "2-in-1 Formula"

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-plus-one formula could also apply to the BJP's fielding of two Reddy brothers -- the scam-tainted mining barons from Ballari -- and one Yeddyurappa.

Karnataka | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: May 01, 2018 19:07 IST
Ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi addressed a rally today.

Bangaluru: 

Highlights

  1. Siddaramaiah contesting in two seats, fielding son in one, PM had said
  2. Siddaramaiah's son Yatheendra is contesting from safe seat Varuna
  3. PM heaped criticism on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah turned on the attack mode on Twitter again this morning after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe about a "two-plus-one formula". Mr Siddaramaiah gave the formula a spin of his own -- one that dovetailed with his party's corruption allegations against the BJP.  

PM Modi had been at his scathing best this morning, launching his campaign and heaping criticism on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Mr Siddaramaiah.

"While the party workers keep slogging, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is following a two-plus-one formula by contesting in two seats and fielding his son from one. The ministers are following one-plus one formula by fielding their sons and daughters," PM Modi said.

The Congress has been defensive about the BJP accusations of dynastic politics. The party, which has fielded five top leaders along with their sons and daughters, contends that the young leaders have earned the ticket by working hard for the constituencies.  

Mr Siddaramaiah, whose younger son Dr Yatheendra Siddaramaiah is contesting from safe seat Varuna, responded swiftly. The two-plus-one formula, he said, could also apply to the BJP's fielding of two Reddy brothers -- the scam-tainted mining barons from Ballari -- and one Yeddyurappa.
 
Another tweet read:
 

Mr Siddaramaiah has been on an attack spree on Twitter since yesterday, slamming the BJP for corruption charges against the party's presumptive Chief Minister Yeddyurappa and mining baron Janardhan Reddy.

Two of the Reddy brothers --- Gali Somashekhara Reddy and Gali Karunakara Reddy -- have been fielded from constituencies in the Ballari area. Gali Janardhana Reddy, against whom most of the corruption allegations are levelled, is a top campaigner for the party. The BJP has cited political expediency, saying they are needed to win the seats in the area.

Comments
One tweet of Mr Siddaramaiah even asked the BP to come clean on whether they really wanted Mr Yeddyurappa to be the Chief Minister. It cited news reports on speculations that PM Modi does not intend to share stage with him in view of the corruption allegations.

Mr Yeddyurappa was present at this morning's rally which was addressed by the Prime Minister.

