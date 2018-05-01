'2 Reddys Plus 1 Yeddy': Siddaramaiah Spin On PM Modi's '2-in-1 Formula'

Today PM avoided talking about his complicity in closing CBI cases against the Reddy bros. Instead he spoke about some 2+1 formula.

Was it fear that drove you to contest from 2 parliamentary constituencies (Varanasi & Vadodara) Mr. PM @narendramodi ? Of course you are a 56 inch man, you would have some clever explanation!!



Forget 2 seats, Sir. Worry about the fact that your party will not cross 60-70! https://t.co/Hr3V5x6sDE