Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: BJP, Ally AJSU Field Candidates Against Each Other

Elections are scheduled between November 30 and December 20 in Jharkhand (Representational)

After its NDA ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party announced a candidate against BJP minister Amar Kumar Bauri from Chandankiyari, the BJP on Saturday hit back by nominating a candidate from where AJSU minister is contesting.

In its fourth list of three candidates announced on Saturday, a copy of which was released to the media, the BJP nominated Mochiram Bauri from Jugsalai (SC) seat against AJSU leader Ram Chandra Sahis, who is a Water Resources minister in the state.

The other two names on the BJP's fourth list are Sudhir Sundi (Jaganthapur-ST) and Reeta Devi Munda (Tamar-ST), taking the BJP's total contestants to 72 in the five-phase Jharkhand polls.

The AJSU party headed by Sudesh Mahto has already announced 19 candidates, 15 of whom will be clashing with the BJP contestants along with others.

The 15 constituencies where AJSU and BJP candidates will be pitted against each other along with rest of the nominees include Chandankiyari, where Mr Mahto's party has fielded former minister Uma Kant Razzak against Mr Bauri.

The elections are scheduled between November 30 and December 20 in Jharkhand and the counting will take place on December 23.

Ruling NDA allies BJP and AJSU party, who have been part of all the coalition governments in Jharkhand since it was carved out of Bihar in 2000 have not achieved seat-sharing agreement so far despite several rounds of talks between the leaders of the two parties at different levels.

BJP has named 72 candidates so far and only nine seats are left out of the total 81 assembly segments.

