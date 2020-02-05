Delhi Election Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal Failed On All Fronts, Says BJP's Manoj Tiwari

Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address an the media at the AAP Headquarters.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address an the media at the AAP Headquarters at ITO ahead of the Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February 8.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address public rallies in Kondli and Hauz Qazi on Wednesday. BJP Leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been actively campaigning in Delhi for the last few days, will also be addressing public rallies in Kondli, Trilokpuri, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar areas today.

BJP is holding a Janasampark Abhiyan across the city in a bid to reach out to every household and request them to vote for it in the upcoming election.

The voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies is scheduled for February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Delhi election campaigning:

Feb 05, 2020 12:17 (IST) Nobody called Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist: BJP's Manoj Tiwari

Nobody is calling Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist.... But he is supporting or taking no action against those who are openly propagating hate and saying slogans that are anti-India. Nobody is calling Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist.... But he is supporting or taking no action against those who are openly propagating hate and saying slogans that are anti-India.

Feb 05, 2020 12:02 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal failed on all fronts: Manoj Tiwari

Arvind Kejriwal has failed on all fronts, says BJP leader Manoj Tiwari.

"I told Arvind Kejriwal let us go together and see how remote areas figure on things like sanitation and healthcare... I waited for 24 days, but he never came." Arvind Kejriwal has failed on all fronts, says BJP leader Manoj Tiwari.

Feb 05, 2020 11:59 (IST) BJP doesn't take elections lightly: Manoj Tiwari

In 2014, people did not know much about Arvind Kejriwal... he was not tested. People have tested him now, and the outcome of this election will be different, says BJP leader Manoj Tiwari.

"We in the BJP do not take any election lightly, or for granted. Everyone in the BJP is a karyakarta (worker)."