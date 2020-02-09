Delhi Assembly Polls: Highest Voter Turnout In 3 Minority-Dominated Areas

Protesters at Shaheen Bagh voted in batches so that their agitation remains unaffected.

Three minority-dominated seats of Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur in Delhi recorded the highest voter turnout in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, polls officials said.

According to the data shared by officials, Mustafabad in northeast Delhi recorded 66.29 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm while Matia Mahal in Old Delhi, the area that saw anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, recorded a voter turnout of 65.62 per cent.

Seelampur, another minority-dominated seat in northeast Delhi, recorded 64.92 per cent voting. Violent protests erupted against the amended Citizenship Act in December in this area, leading to many arrests by the Delhi Police.

Long queues were seen outside polling stations in areas like Jaffrabad, Jamia Nagar, Turkman Gate and Shaheen Bagh which have also been witnessing protests against the citizenship law.

On a sit-in for over a month against the law, women protesters at Shaheen Bagh voted in batches on Saturday so that their agitation remains unaffected.

Mehzabeen Qureshi, who returned to the protest site after voting, said, "I stayed at home to let other women in the house go out and vote. Now I have joined them here at Shaheen Bagh after voting. I voted today to secure democracy."

Exit polls predicted today that Delhi has granted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a third consecutive term, and the BJP a better performance than last time.