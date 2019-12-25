BJP To Organise Workshops, Events Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Elections

BJP has directed its party leaders to hold public outreach programs across Delhi. (Representational)

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has directed its party leaders to hold public outreach programs in assembly constituencies across Delhi.

Party's national general secretary, BL Santosh, has discussed the programs to be held before the assembly elections during the meetings with party's Delhi unit leaders.

The party will organise a social media workshop on December 26 which will be attended by a representative from every assembly constituency.

From January 2 to January 15, the leaders will address people through video broadcast rallies.

A Panch Parmeshwar program will be held on January 5 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium (IG) stadium.

Special campaigns on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is scheduled to commence from January 6 to January 8.

Meanwhile, AAP is also holding different programs at all the polling booths in Assembly constituencies across Delhi.

The party has also appointed 2,700 divisional in-charges across Delhi to the booth committees in the state to oversee the smooth functioning of the outreach programs in their region.

BJP, Delhi Assembly Elections, Election