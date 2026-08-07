Google DeepMind AI Can Predict Hurricanes Days Earlier Than Current Systems

Google DeepMind has developed an artificial intelligence weather model that can predict hurricanes earlier and more accurately than many existing forecasting systems, according to a report by WIRED.

The model, called WeatherNext, was tested during the 2025 hurricane season and showed it could provide forecasters with about one extra day of warning compared with traditional forecasting methods. According to WIRED, forecasts made by WeatherNext three days in advance were as accurate as forecasts from older models made two days ahead.

One example highlighted by WIRED involved Hurricane Melissa in the Caribbean. Five days before the storm reached land, the AI model predicted with high confidence that it would strengthen into a Category 5 hurricane and strike Jamaica. The earlier warning helped forecasters alert communities and prepare emergency responses.

Researchers said the extra time could make a major difference for evacuation plans, emergency supplies and disaster preparations. Hurricane forecasting is especially difficult because scientists must predict both the path of a storm and how strong it will become.

DeepMind researchers trained WeatherNext using large amounts of global weather data rather than relying only on historical hurricane records. The system can analyse weather patterns and generate up to 1,000 possible scenarios for a developing storm, helping experts assess different risks.

Scientists involved in the project said they were surprised by how well the model performed. The AI is able to forecast storm intensity using lower-resolution weather data than traditional systems. Researchers do not yet fully understand how the model achieves this level of accuracy.

Despite the strong results, experts stressed that AI will not replace human forecasters. Instead, it will serve as another tool to help meteorologists make better decisions and communicate risks to the public.

Google DeepMind has also announced plans to make the WeatherNext model open source, allowing researchers around the world to study, improve and build on the technology. According to WIRED, the move could help scientists gain new insights into how hurricanes form and develop in the future.