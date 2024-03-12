Woman Ends Life After Being Trolled For Praising Jagan Reddy's Party: Cops

A 32-year-old woman died after being run over by a speeding train in Andhra Pradesh last week, the police said.

The YSR Congress Party, the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, alleged that the woman died by suicide after being tolled by the social media cell of the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

At a YSR Congress Party's event on March 4, Gothi Geethanjali Devi had spoken about receving a plot under the Andhra Pradesh government's 'Jagananna Housing Scheme'.

In a video that had gone viral, Geethanjali Devi had said she was a beneficiary of multiple welfare schemes of the Jagan Mohan Reddy's government. "My dream has come true today as the house site is now in my name. I am very happy as I did not expect to receive it on the stage," Geetanjali had said.

After that, she was trolled on social media, with some using derogatory words for her.

She was admitted to the Guntur Government Hospital where she died during the treatment.

Geetanjali is survived by two school-going daughters.

The police said she was distressed due to the vicious attacks and hence she jumped before a running train. "Unable to deal with the constant trolling, Geethanjali reportedly went to the Tenali Railway Station on March 7, and jumped in front of the Janmabhoomi Express," the police said.

Andhra Pradesh Women Commission's former chairperson Vasavi Padma said stringent action would be taken against those social media handles that targeted her.

Geetanjali had said she would vote to make Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy win. "He has fulfilled our dreams. I haven't paid any money for the plot. Instead, I received benefits such as Amma Vodi, a pension for my father-in-law, financial assistance through 'YSR Cheyutha' for my mother-in-law, and now, my dream house."

The YSR Congress Party had subsequently used her video as publicity material and posted it calling her its 'Star Campaigner of the Day'.

It's alleged that people from the TDP and JSP used a derogatory term for her - suggesting she had taken money to make laudatory statements.

The humiliating remarks on social media had reportedly left her family and Geetanjali feeling helpless and infuriated, with no way to rebut it.

A case of unnatural death has been filed and investigation is on, officials said.

Social media trolling by political parties is vicious in Andhra Pradesh and women journalists especially have been a victim of sexist and threatening troll attacks.