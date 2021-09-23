Watch: Not Sabzi Vendors. These Women Make Door-To-Door Push For Vaccines

Health workers in Andhra Pradesh ask people to come out and get vaccinated.

A vegetable vendor pushing his cart through streets, shouting the names of vegetables in his sales pitch, is a familiar sight for most of us. Health workers in Andhra Pradesh made a similar pitch to ask people to come and get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus.

A video showed a group of women health workers walking in a narrow residential street. They stopped in front of almost every house as they shouted "Corona vaccine". Five women, a few of them carrying vaccine storage boxes and in lab coats, called out residents to step out and take their jabs.

"Have you got your first dose and second dose yet?" they asked in Telugu during the door-to-door vaccination drive.

Aloo-pyaaz-tamatar-kheera le lo... That's what you would have heard street vendors shout out so far ... Here it is "#CoronaVaccine" !! "Have you got your first dose and second dose yet?"! #Amusing#TooCute@ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/49IPBWVWSL — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) September 23, 2021

Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella also tweeted: "Here's to India's strength of vaccinating millions in rural areas by public health care workers."

Here's to India's strength of vaccinating millions in rural areas by Public health care workers 🙏🏼🇮🇳🙏🏼 https://t.co/Pm90wvQh11 — suchitra ella (@SuchitraElla) September 23, 2021

Apart from the door-to-door vaccination campaign, healthcare workers are also going to the field to vaccinate people who have missed out.

"Big round of applause for their effort, simplicity to walk door to door and loud shouts for common man's attention," another Twitter user said, reacting to the video. "This is how you get to every section of society," yet another user said.

The total vaccine doses administered in India so far under the mega inoculation programme has crossed 83.39 crore. Over 71.38 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours.