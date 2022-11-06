Watch: Actor-Politician Pawan Kalyan Travels On Car Roof. It's Not A Shoot

The clip looks nothing less than a movie scene.

A video of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has once again proved that there is a reason why is called the “people's leader”. The video clip, which is going viral on Internet, is from Jana Sena Party (JSP) president's visit to Ippatam village in the Guntur district.

The purpose of Pawan Kalyan's visit was to meet the locals whose houses were reportedly demolished for the widening of roads.



Well, it is not a normal sight. The actor-politician, in full swag, is sitting on the roof of the moving car with his security personnel and supporters dangling on the sides. A number of vehicles are seen following him. The clip looks nothing less than a movie scene.

The video has gone viral on social media. Several people have shared their thoughts in the comments section.

A person wrote, “It may appear off track to say like this but that swag and attitude off the screen.”

“People's Leader” was the sentiment on social media.

This user was in complete awe of Pawan Kalyan's attitude.

Initially, Pawan Kalyan's convoy was stopped by the police at the Jana Sena party office in Mangalagiri. After getting a green signal from the police, the party chief decided to sit on the roof of his car to reach the village.

