Roof Collapses During Muharram Procession In Andhra Pradesh, 20 Injured

Muharram procession took a tragic turn in Andhra Pradesh.

A Muharram procession took a tragic turn when a portion of a roof collapsed in Andhra Pradesh, injuring as many as 20 people.

The roof collapsed under the weight of onlookers who were standing on the roof to watch a Muharram procession pass by in a village in Kurnool yesterday night.

The injured were immediately taken to a nearby government hospital for medical treatment.

(Disclaimer: Content in this video could be disturbing for viewers)

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Portion of a terrace collapsed during a Muharram procession, in B.thandrapadu village of Kurnool district, late last night. 20 people injured. They were later taken to a hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/k2tPpsouCC — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

Muharram is a period of intense grief and mourning for Shia Muslims. The mourners congregate at a mosque for sorrowful poetic recitations. Some Shia Muslims observe the mourning with blood donation. Sunni Muslims commemorate the day through voluntary fasting. While fasting during the month of Ramadan became obligatory, the fast of Ashura was made non-compulsory.

On the tenth day of the month, Imam Hussain bin Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad and the third Imam of the Shia community, was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The Shia Muslims mark the ceremonial mourning on this day and it's called Ashura.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.