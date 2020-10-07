Visakhapatnam Port Trust Sets Record Of Shipping 72.72 Million Tonnes Of Cargo During 2019-20

The Visakhapatnam Port Trust handled a total of 1056 vessels in the first half of 2019 financial year.

The Visakhapatnam Port Trust shipped a record 72.72 million tonnes of cargo during the 2019-20 financial year against 65.30 million tonnes handled in 2018-19, accounting to an increase of 11 per cent, said Visakhapatnam port trust chairman K Ram Mohan Rao on Tuesday.

As per an official release, Mr Rao said that the Visakhapatnam Port Trust transported 32.77 million tonnes of cargo in the first half of the 2020-21 financial year. During the same period last fiscal, it shipped 34.75 million tonnes.

"During the first half of this year, there was 1.98 million tonnes less freight compared to the previous financial year. This is 5.7 per cent less compared to the first half of last year. The Visakhapatnam Port Trust recorded a lower decline than all other managerial posts in terms of decline in freight traffic," he said.

"The Visakhapatnam Port Trust handled a total of 1056 vessels in the first half of the 2019 financial year. The trust made 1016 vessels between April and September this fiscal year," he added.

The Visakhapatnam Port Trust has so far spent Rs 2,000 crore in PPP mode to fully automate cargo handlings such as coal and iron, the release said.

