Video: Men With Knife Enter Ex Andhra Minister's House, Beat up Guard

The home of former Andhra Pradesh minister Sidda Raghava Rao in Ongole became the scene of a terrifying break-in today. Two knife-wielding assailants forcibly entered the premises late Friday night and attacked the security guard.

CCTV footage captured the moment when the intruders broke into the home. As the security watchman stood his ground, he was mercilessly assaulted by the assailants.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Crimes) SV Sridhar Rao, the incident took place around 12.45 am on Friday.

"Two guys assaulted the watchman after breaking into the ex-minister's home on Friday at 12:45 am. The miscreants ran away from the scene as the watchman yelled, alerting gunman Mohan," Mr Rao said.

Police said that due to the guard's prompt response, the intruders could not take anything from the residence.

Sidda Raghava Rao, a member of the YSR Congress, had held the Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology portfolios in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet. He also played a key role in modernising bus stations across Andhra Pradesh after the state was bifurcated.

He was earlier with the Telugu Desam Party, but quit the party after losing the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Ongole.