Trying To Rescue Friend, 3 Engineering Students Drown In Krishna River The incident is said to have occurred at Ibrahimpatnam's Pavitra Sangamam, a suburb of Hyderabad in Ranga Reddy district, 35 kilometres from Hyderabad.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rescue teams of the SDRF, fire service and other departments have been called in. Hyderabad: Four engineering students drowned in the Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh today, news agency ANI reported, adding that the bodies of those who suspected to have drowned are yet to be recovered.



The incident is said to have occurred at Ibrahimpatnam's Pavitra Sangamam, a suburb of Hyderabad in Ranga Reddy district, 35 kilometres from Hyderabad.



They were students of MIC Engineering College in Kanchikacharla district.



According to officials, the students were at the riverside to spend the weekend there and one of them, while trying to cross a barricade, lost his balance and fell into the river. The three others jumped into the river to rescue him, but drowned while doing so.



In photos posted by ANI on Twitter, members of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF were seen in action, conducting rescue operations at the spot.



Rescue teams of the SDRF, fire service and other departments have been called in.



, at least 16 people died after a boat capsized in the Krishna River near Vijaywada, 275 km from Hyderabad.



(with inputs from ANI)



Four engineering students drowned in the Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh today, news agency ANI reported, adding that the bodies of those who suspected to have drowned are yet to be recovered.The incident is said to have occurred at Ibrahimpatnam's Pavitra Sangamam, a suburb of Hyderabad in Ranga Reddy district, 35 kilometres from Hyderabad.They were students of MIC Engineering College in Kanchikacharla district.According to officials, the students were at the riverside to spend the weekend there and one of them, while trying to cross a barricade, lost his balance and fell into the river. The three others jumped into the river to rescue him, but drowned while doing so.In photos posted by ANI on Twitter, members of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF were seen in action, conducting rescue operations at the spot.Rescue teams of the SDRF, fire service and other departments have been called in. In November last year , at least 16 people died after a boat capsized in the Krishna River near Vijaywada, 275 km from Hyderabad. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter