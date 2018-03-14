Tirupati Temple Writes To RBI To Exchange Banned Notes Worth Rs 25 Crore The scrapped currency in the denomination of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 was deposited by lakhs of devotees in the hundi or the offering box.

Share EMAIL PRINT The scrapped cash stockpile has been kept safely at the temple, an official said. Tirupati: The famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala has demonetised note bundles with a total face value of about Rs 25 crore, a temple official said today.



The scrapped currency in the denomination of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 was deposited by lakhs of devotees in the hundi or the offering box.



It was deposited a few months after the centre banned the notes on November 8, 2016.



Keeping in mind the sentiments attached to the cash offerings of devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has written letters to RBI for exchanging the currency, said Additional Financial Adviser and Chief Account Officer O Balaji of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that administers the hill temple.



They were awaiting a "positive reply," he said.



The scrapped cash stockpile has been kept safely at the temple itself, he added.



