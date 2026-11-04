TDP-Led NDA Wins Andhra Urban Civic Polls, Jagan Reddy Alleges 'Rigging'

The TDP-led NDA alliance has registered a sweeping victory in Andhra Pradesh's urban local body elections, establishing its dominance across municipal corporations and municipalities, while the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has raised allegations of violence, booth capturing and electoral manipulation.

The NDA alliance secured a major share of the 13 municipal corporations and 79 municipalities and nagar panchayats that went to polls.

It won all 32 wards in Kuppam, the home. Constituency of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and all 36 wards in Macherla, besides securing majorities in several other municipalities.

The most politically significant outcome came from Pulivendula, the home constituency of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Ruling TDP's Thugutla Geetha Kumari defeated YSRCP candidate YS Prameelamma, a close relative of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, by around 13,898 votes and secured the chairperson's position, marking a major political setback for the YSRCP in its traditional stronghold.

The NDA won 37 of the 40 municipal wards, with TDP securing 34, BJP two and Jana Sena one. The YSRCP managed to win just three wards.

In another YSRCP bastion Kadapa Municipal Corporation, the TDP-led alliance established a commanding lead. Counting-day figures showed TDP winning 58 of the 66 declared wards, with BJP securing three and Jana Sena two.

In Greater Visakhapatnam, the TDP emerged as the leading party, while counting figures showed the alliance ahead in the corporation.

In Vijayawada, the TDP secured 33 wards and Jana Sena 15 among 58 declared wards. In Guntur, TDP candidate Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna emerged as the mayoral winner, with the alliance securing a majority.

With this in the municipal corporation contests, the NDA recorded an estimated 92% strike rate.

TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao attributed the mandate to public confidence in Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's leadership and the government's welfare and development programmes.

"Whether elections are conducted through EVMs or ballot papers, the people's mandate remains firmly with the NDA," he said, crediting the alliance cadre for the victory.

However, the elections were marked by serious allegations of irregularities. The State Election Commission ordered repolling at 13 polling stations across seven urban local bodies after reports of booth capturing.

State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha declared the polling at affected stations in Pulivendula void, stating that the process had been vitiated and voters deprived of their franchise.

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the electoral process was compromised at every stage, from nominations and scrutiny to polling and counting.

He termed the exercise "selections" rather than elections and demanded electoral reforms. Party leaders also alleged intimidation of polling agents, counting irregularities and delays in declaring certain results.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, meanwhile, described the outcome as public endorsement of the alliance government's governance. He said the administration would identify shortcomings and continue addressing public grievances.

The results strengthen the NDA's position in urban Andhra Pradesh, where assembly elections are due in 2029.