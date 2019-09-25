Six Tonnes Of Cannabis Seized In Visakhapatnam, 2 Arrested

Excise department said the cannabis were to be transported to other states. (Representational)

6,000 Kilograms of Cannabis worth 6 crores was seized from three buildings in Visakhapatnam's Birriguda village, excise department said adding that they arrested two people in connection with the case.

"We conducted a raid at three houses situated in Birriguda village here and found 6,000 kilograms of cannabis which were ready to be transported to other states. Later the cannabis was seized and two people were also arrested," said an Excise Department official.

According to the police, five more persons are involved in this case and they will soon be arrested.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.