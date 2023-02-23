'Save Andhra From YSR Congress's Destructive Rule': Chandrababu Naidu

Mr Naidu said that he was writing this open letter to bring the facts to the notice of the public.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu called on the people of Andhra Pradesh to 'save' the State from the alleged destructive and atrocious rule of YSRCP, a charge denied by the ruling party's adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday.

The former Chief Minister claimed that the ruling dispensation is resorting to violent activities, false cases and indecent attacks on opposition parties' leaders for merely questioning these 'anti-democratic tendencies', citing the recent Gannavaram skirmish.

"The atrocities of the ruling YSRCP are increasing by the day and the dictatorial attitude of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is turning out to be a major setback to democracy," Mr Naidu alleged in an open letter to the people of the State.

"TDP leaders were subjected to severe torture at Gannavaram and their properties were completely destroyed. The affected TDP leaders are projected as the prime accused and were sent to jail," he claimed in the letter on Wednesday.

Mr Naidu said that he was writing this open letter to bring the facts to the notice of the public.

The TDP supremo lashed out at Mr Reddy, saying that he was ignoring the constitution framed by BR Ambedkar, but is building a statue in his honour.

Meanwhile, Ramakrishna Reddy today hit back at TDP, alleging that it is a gang of desperados from top to bottom, who make charges without proof.

"They do not know anything other than being selfish. They cheat and extort in the form of bribes or others with criminal tendencies. They think power (political) is their birthright. They lost all the ambitions set by N T Rama Rao on Chandrababu's arrival," Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Nine people have been arrested for allegedly vandalising the Telugu Desam Party's Gannavaram office, Krishna District Superintendent of Police (SP) P Joshua said on Wednesday.

On Monday, TDP's office in Gannavaram was damaged allegedly by YSRCP activists and supporters of local MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi.

