On Camera, Cops Beaten Up Inside Police Station In Andhra Pradesh

The sub inspectors and constables being beaten up inside an Andhra Pradesh police station was filmed on camera.

Andhra Pradesh | Written by | Updated: August 02, 2018 01:28 IST
Sub inspector Lakshman Rao was admitted to the hospital after he was beaten up inside the police station

Hyderabad: 

A sub inspector and a constable were beaten up inside the police station in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district on Wednesday evening by some people who barged inside. They were angry that the sub inspector had called in three people for questioning at the Rapuru police station and beaten them up.

All the action has been caught on mobile phones.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Babu said Sub Inspector Lakshman Rao and three constables have been admitted to hospital.

"We will take stringent action against all those who attacked the police station and the policemen," he said.

 

Locals say Lakshman Rao had called in Pichchaiah, Lakshmamma and Kanakamma on the complaint of one Ravi. He reportedly beat them up, which angered relatives and other locals who came into the police station, forcing open the gates and doors and beat up the sub inspector and constable, who tried to shield him.

