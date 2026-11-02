Man Killed After Thar Crashes Into Andhra Lake A Month Before His Wedding

A 26-year-old man was killed after his car reportedly overturned and plunged into Krishna Mahanti Lake near Nathayyapalem in the Sheelanagar area of Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Monday.

The victim, identified as Varun, a resident of Muralinagar, was scheduled to get married next month.

According to reports, the accident occurred late on Sunday night when Varun was travelling to his new flat in Sheelanagar.

The vehicle is suspected to have gone out of control while negotiating a turn before plunging into the lake. Varun died in the accident.

Reports said the Thar involved in the crash was his dream vehicle, which he had purchased recently.

His death has left family members, relatives and friends devastated.

The tragedy is even more heartbreaking as Varun was set to marry next month. What should have been a period of celebration for the family has instead turned into one of grief and mourning.