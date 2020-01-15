Man, 74, Dies After Being Hit By Escort Vehicle Of Andhra Minister: Cops

A case has been registered in the incident and further investigation is underway (Representational)

A 74-year-old man died after a vehicle from state minister Taneti Vanitha's convoy lost its control and hits his two-wheeler in Bhimadole on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as K Venkatramaiah.

"Vanitha was travelling on national highway towards Vijayawada. The deceased was on a two-wheeler. Both reached Bhimadole junction, where Venkatramaiah was trying to cross the road," Bhimadole Sub Inspector K Srihari Rao said.

"When the escort vehicle blew the horn, Venkatramaiah got confused. The escort vehicle slightly hit him from the right side. While he was falling down, the car driver saw him and in an attempt to skip hitting the old man, the driver hit the divider. However, Venkatramaiah lost his life in the accident," police said.

The minister and others are safe, and no other person was injured. A case has been registered in the incident and further investigation is underway, said the police sub-inspector.