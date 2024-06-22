'Law, Justice Have Disappeared': Jagan Reddy After Party Office Demolished

Jagan Reddy further asserted that his party will not bow down and will "fight hard." (File)

Calling Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister "dictator", former Cfief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy hit out at Chandrababu Naidu after YSR Congress Party's office in Tadepalli was demolished by authorities "ignoring" the high court order.

Jagan Reddy said that law and justice have been completely destroyed in the state.

Taking to social media platform X, former Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said, "Chandrababu has taken his Damanakanda to another level by resorting to political partisan actions in Andhra Pradesh. A dictator bulldozed the nearly completed YSRCP central office at Tadepalli. The orders of the High Court were ignored. Law and justice have completely disappeared in the state."

He further asserted that his party will not bow down and will "fight hard."

"These threats, these acts of violence, YSRCP will not bow, no turning back. We will fight hard on behalf of the people, for the people, and with the people. I request all the Democrats in the country to condemn the misdeeds of Chandrababu," Jagan Reddy added.

Jagan Reddy's reaction came after an under-construction central office building of the YSR Congress Party was demolished by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority in the early hours of Saturday.

YSRCP leader and former MLA, Ambati Rambabu also inspected the demolished building and said the party opposes the demolition.

"This morning, CRDA officials demolished the YSRCP Central office building. In the past, during the TDP regime, the party office was constructed on government land. Their Mangalagiri party office is also on government land. The matter of the TDP office is in court. We oppose the demolition of the YSRCP Central office building. Power is not permanent for anyone. We have taken a lease for thirty-three years from the irrigation department. Without following due process, they demolished it," Rambabu said.

He also mentioned that just after forming the government in the state, the TDP started doing vendetta politics.

YSRCP leader Ravi Chandra Reddy also condemned the demolition and said that the due procedure was not followed.

"Without following any procedures, bulldozers dismantled the YSRCP office. This is the pure vendetta politics of the TDP. Within hours, without any notice, the office was demolished. They have not given any confirmation report about the violation of the building. The due procedure has not been followed," he said.

On the other hand, TDP has said that the demolition was done as per the law as it was an "illegal construction."

TDP leader Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy said, "As per the law and prevailing rules, any illegal construction needs to be demolished. Today, the party office of YSRCP, which is being built illegally without obtaining any permissions from the concerned departments, is being demolished as per the rules. This has nothing to do with any kind of political vendetta, as the YSRCP is alleging. First, they should answer whether the construction which they have taken up has the required permissions or not...TDP and Nara Chandrababu Naidu have never followed the path of political vendetta."

Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in alliance with TDP-JanaSena Party in the state, also supported the demolition and said the authorities can take such action if the construction is done 'illegally'.

Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said, "As per the source of information, this particular building was being constructed at the irrigation department of Andhra Pradesh state govt land, about 2 acres without proper approvals...The High Court has given clear direction to AP CRDA to act legally as per the procedure. Hence, if it illegal and encroached land, without proper permissions construction is going on, govt can order such actions."

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP was in power in the state till last month.

However, the party lost power after suffering a major drubbing in the Assembly polls, which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

Telugu Desam Party rose to power after the recent elections with its leader Chandrababu Naidu taking oath as the Chief Minister for the fourth time.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)