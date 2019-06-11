Jagan Reddy Tweets Wishing Speeding Recovery For Akbaruddin Owaisi

Akbaruddin Owaisi has been suffering from certain health issues ever since the attack on him in 2011.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday wished AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is undergoing treatment in London, a speedy recovery.

"Praying for the speedy recovery and good health of Akbaruddin Owaisiji," Jagan Reddy tweeted.

Sources in All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen said Akbaruddin Owaisi, the four-time lawmaker, left for London during the first week of May and is expected to return to Hyderabad in the last week of June or first week of July.

The MIM legislator from Chandrayagutta in Hyderabad, the floor leader of his party in the Legislative Assembly, has been suffering from certain health issues ever since the attack on him in 2011.

He was injured at several places, including his abdomen, after he was shot at and stabbed.

"Owaisi is a frequent visitor to London for his health check up and treatment. He was not hospitalised there. He was in Saudi Arabia for the umrah pilgrimage and left for London from there," the sources said.