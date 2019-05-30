Jagan Reddy Swearing-In Live Updates: KCR, Nitish Kumar Likely To Attend

Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath as the second Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath as the second Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh around noon today, exactly a week after he stormed to power on May 23. Governor ESL Narasimhan will administer the oath of office and secrecy at 12.23 pm in a grand public function atthe IGMC Stadium in nearby Vijayawada, to the 46-year-old leader who led his party to a resounding victory in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The YSR Congress won 151 of the 175 seats in the state Assembly, decimating the TDP headed by N Chandrababu Naidu,who became the first chief minister of the state after it was bifurcated to carve out Telangana five years ago. YSRC won 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has turned down invitation to attend Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony, news agency ANI has reported.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony: