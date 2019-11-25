Jagan Reddy Launches Helpline For Reporting Corruption Related Complaints

The Chief Minister made the first call on the occasion to the call centre and inquired about its functioning.

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: November 25, 2019 18:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jagan Reddy Launches Helpline For Reporting Corruption Related Complaints

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that citizens can now directly call on the helpline number to report on corruption


Amaravati: 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched 14400, a citizen helpline number today. People can now directly complain about corruption in government departments.

The Chief Minister made the first call on the occasion to the call center and inquired about its functioning.

He said citizens could directly call the helpline and lodge a complaint against corruption in any government department.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Andhra PradeshCitizen Helpline numberGovernment corruption

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
MaharashtraRahul GandhiSensexFASTagSolar Eclipse ParliamentKailash JoshiJharkhandAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskPagalpanti MovieFASTag IndiaMaharashtra NewsJyotiraditya ScindiaVivo U20Redmi K30Realme X50Mi Note 10Jio PhoneVivo V17AmazonNote 8 ProGoogle Nest Frozen 2Realme X2 ProRedmi Note 8 ProRedmi Note 10

................................ Advertisement ................................