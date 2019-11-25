Jagan Reddy Launches Helpline For Reporting Corruption Related Complaints

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that citizens can now directly call on the helpline number to report on corruption

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched 14400, a citizen helpline number today. People can now directly complain about corruption in government departments.

The Chief Minister made the first call on the occasion to the call center and inquired about its functioning.

He said citizens could directly call the helpline and lodge a complaint against corruption in any government department.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.