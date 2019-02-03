Three Golden Crowns Stolen From Temple In Tirupati

The theft in the temple, which dates back to 12th century, is suspected to have taken place at the time of evening prasad offerings.

Updated: February 03, 2019
Sri Govindarajaswami Temple dates back to 12th century.


Tirupati: 

Three golden crowns of the presiding deities, studded with precious stones, were stolen on Saturday from Sri Govindarajaswami Temple, one of the biggest temple complexes in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.  

The theft in the temple, which dates back to 12th century, is suspected to have taken place at the time of evening prasad offerings, according to the police complaint filed by the temple superintendent Sri Gyana Prakash.

The crowns of sub-temple gods - Malayappa, Sridevi and Bhoodevi - weigh over 1,300 gram. Malayappa crown weighs 528 gram, Sridevi crown weighs 408 gram and Bhoodevi crown weighs 415 gram. 

"We are examining all the CCTV footages and everyone who was on the location will be treated as a suspect and will be interrogated," an investigating officer told NDTV. 

