Father Allegedly Kills Daughter; She Was In Love With Boy Of Lower Caste

Vaishnavi was allegedly killed by her father as he did not approve her relationship with a classmate

A second year college student was allegedly killed by her father in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. Vaishnavi, 20, was found dead early morning on Monday at her house by the neighbours. The father, Venka Reddy is absconding, said the police.

Venka Reddy apparently had an argument with his daughter over her relationship with a classmate the police said, and allegedly in a fit of rage he strangled her. He did not approve of the relationship.

"The police have received a report from Yelamanda Rao, the Village Revenue Officer about the incident and we have registered a First Information Report (FIR). Cases have been filed for murder and hiding evidence," Inspector Ranganath told news agency ANI.

Vaishnavi was seeing a college classmate, who reportedly belongs to a lower caste. Her father had asked her not to meet him but she refused, say reports.

The police said that Vaishnavi had "neither married her classmate nor eloped with him", only her father did not approve of her relationship. The police are on the lookout for the father.

(With input from ANI)