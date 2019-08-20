3 Crores In Saudi Currency Found Hidden In Sweet Box At Hyderabad Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has detained them for questioning.

Two men have been detained at the Hyderabad airport for allegedly smuggling Rs 3 crore in Saudi currency. Several bundles of cash were found stashed in sweet boxes from the accused, who were coming from Dubai.

The currency notes were neatly packed, concealed underneath biscuits in one box and sweets in another.

A video recorded at the airport shows security personnel tearing down sweet boxes to recover cash. The bundles of money were concealed in specially crafted chambers in the boxes.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has detained them for questioning.

Further investigation is on.

