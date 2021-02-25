Girl, 19, Killed In Andhra Pradesh's Guntur: Police

A 19-year-old student was allegedly murdered in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. (Representational)

A 19-year-old student was allegedly murdered in Narsaraopet town of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

"The police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it for the postmortem at a nearby hospital," police official M Rosaiah told ANI over the phone.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim and the college students held a protest by blocking roads on Wednesday, seeking justice for her.

Police personnel unsuccessfully tried to convince the protestors to end their demonstration. The protest continued for more than three hours, heavily affecting the traffic in the area.