Girl, 17, Attacked On Crowded Street In Visakhapatnam, Throat Slit; Dies

A 17-year-old girl in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh bled to death on Saturday after her throat was slit open by a man who was allegedly angry after heated argument, police said.

Varalakshmi was attacked by Anil on the road near Saibaba temple, Sundarayya Colony in Gajuwaka area, where the young man is said to have intercepted her after an argument. Anil after the heated argument slit her throat with a sharp-edged weapon. The victim died on the spot.

The accused has been taken into custody. Police suspect he was angered because the girl apparently "rejected him".

In August, a chilling murder from a home in the coastal city had emerged of a man picking up a hammer and almost in a premeditated manner hammering his 40-year-old son to death.

The man subsequently surrendered to the police. He murdered his son allegedly over a property dispute.