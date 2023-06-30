Four Suffer Severe Burns In Blast At Pharma Company In Andhra Pradesh

Four persons suffered severe burn injuries following a blast at Sahiti Pharma company on Friday, located at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district, police said.

Police are on the spot trying to douse the flames and control the crowds gathered there so that they do not approach the accident site.

“So far it is not confirmed as to how many people died but four persons suffered severe burn injuries,” Parawada DSP KV Satyanarayana told PTI on Friday.

Meanwhile, police are arranging ambulances to shift the injured and also making arrangements at NTR Government Hospital in Anakapalli town to treat them, police said.

The district collector and superintendent of police are reaching the accident site, they added.

