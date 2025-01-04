"Extraordinary Courage": Chandrababu Naidu On Andhra Woman Who Swam 150 Km

A 52-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh swam for 150 km in a rare feat which has earned praise from people across India and the world.

Goli Shyamala swam through an extremely tough and challenging stretch of the sea from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada. It took six days for the 52-year-old to complete the feat.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was among the first leaders who congratulated Ms Shyamala.

"At 52, Goli Shyamala Garu's 150 km swim from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada is a story of extraordinary courage and determination. During six days, this daughter of Andhra Pradesh faced numerous challenges on her journey but ultimately prevailed with courage," Mr Naidu said in a post on X.

"Her journey is not just a shining example of Nari Shakthi (women power), but a reflection of the power of the human spirit. She has also underscored the need to protect our precious marine life, inspiring millions through her admirable achievement. Congratulations, Shyamala Garu," Mr Naidu said.

Ms Shyamala lives in Kakinada district's Samarlkota village. She began the ultimate swim on December 28. A team of over a dozen experts including doctors and scuba divers kept watch for her safety while she made her way across the 150-km stretch.

She completed swimming across the Palk Strait in 2021.