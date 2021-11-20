"Entire State Knows...": Andhra Chief Minister After Chandrababu Naidu Breaks Down

TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu broke down over "derogatory verbal attacks" on his wife.

After Telugu Desam Party or TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu accused the ruling YSR Congress of personally targetting the leaders of his party, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday hit back at Mr Naidu saying the "entire state knows how frustrated Naidu is".

The Chief Minister said that the citizens have rejected Chandrababu Naidu and he has lost the Kuppam municipal corporation which is his home constituency. The TDP has lost power in the legislative council as well.

He took a jibe at Chandrababu Naidu and said that he is not understanding what he is doing, saying or how he is behaving.

Mr Reddy claimed that Mr Naidu himself had instigated people in the House by talking about unnecessary, unrelated and unwarranted subjects, and now when people have reacted, he is behaving this way.

Jagan Reddy said that the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu had started it all.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Naidu broke down while speaking to the media and said that the ruling YSR Congress government is personally targetting the family members of the leaders of his party including him in the legislative assembly.

Speaking to the media after boycotting the Assembly session on Friday, Chandrababu Naidu said that the act of the Speaker is also objectionable.

Mr Naidu likened the Assembly to 'Kaurava Sabha' and decided to boycott it till 2024 in protest against 'ugly character assassinations' by YSRCP ministers and MLAs, says TDP in a statement

He alleged that YSR commented against his wife and after his objection, he rendered an apology.

Mr Naidu further said that the YSR Congress always targets the opposition parties emotionally.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)