Car With BJP Lawmaker Runs Over Andhra Woman. Driver Arrested

GVL Narasimha Rao was on his way from Guntur to Vijayawada, when the car he was in, met with an accident

The driver of the car in which BJP lawmaker GVL Narasimha Rao was travelling in Andhra Pradesh has been arrested today, following yesterday's accident in which a woman was killed.

Mr Narasimha Rao was on his way from Guntur to Vijayawada, when the vehicle he was in, met with an accident on the Kolanukonda highway last evening. As a result of the accident, one woman had died on the spot, while another woman was injured.

"The woman who was injured was taken to a hospital nearby. She is safe now," Circle Inspector of Guntur's Tadepalli police station, B Brahmaiah said. He also said that "the driver of the car has been taken into custody," news agency ANI reported.

The policeman also said that the occupants of the car, including Mr Narasimha Rao, were safe.

According to the police, GVL Narasimha Rao, a Rajya Sabha member, was on his way to Vijayawada from Prakasam district when the two women suddenly tried to cross the National Highway near Kolanukonda village.

The car couldn't avoid the accident and hit the two women. It then went on to hit the divider before coming to a stop.

After the injured woman was taken to the hospital, Mr Narasimha Rao, who hadn't sustained any injuries, proceeded to Vijayawada in another car.

(With inputs from ANI)