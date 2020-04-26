'To Buy Food': Andhra Pays Rs 2,000 To Patients After COVID-19 Recovery

Coronavirus: India recorded 1,975 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 26, 917

The Andhra Pradesh government is paying Rs 2,000 to every discharged COVID 19 patient for buying nutritious food. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a meeting with state officials on Sunday decided financial aid of Rs 2,000 will be given to those who have recovered from the disease.

The officials said 231 people have been discharged so far after recovering fully. A few of them have already got the money, while the rest will be given soon.

The officials said two infected people in Vijayawada passed on the coronavirus to 19 others. They said a person who returned from Delhi in West Godavari district was the source of the infection.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to stop fake news about the disease from spreading. The officials said some people who have recovered from COVID-19 faced discrimination in their locality. This happened due to fear-mongering on social media and sections of the mainstream news, health experts said.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the Nadu-Nedu programme in hospitals should be completed within deadlines. He ordered the officials to ensure that other emergency services are not affected.

The officials said Andhra Pradesh tops in the country in conducting more number of tests per million population.