Andhra Pradesh Orders Comprehensive Screening As Coronavirus Figures Climb

Coronavirus: Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked for screening across Andhra Pradesh within 90 days.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered a comprehensive screening for coronavirus across the state today as 462 cases and seven deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. The overall numbers of coronavirus cases in the state is now 9,834 and 119 patients are dead.

Officials have been asked to screen all households of the state within 90 days and take samples for testing wherever necessary.

An official said as of now, more than 24,000 tests are being conducted a day. Preference is given to people who are above 60 years in age and people over 40 years who are suffering with chronic ailments including diabetes, hypertension, kidney ailments or have other health conditions.

The 104 fully stocked ambulances will be used and special attention will be paid to people with co-morbidities.

Officials said preference is also being given to those residing in containment zones and high risk areas. In the industrial, trade centres, temples, market yards and other categories. The tests are carried out randomly.

The Chief Minister said that awareness should be created and the stigma factor should be removed among people at ground level and a local protocol should be prepared.

The procedure and details of whom to approach in case of any doubt on coronavirus should be displayed at all village secretariats, he also said, adding that with the onset of monsoons, the Health Department should be prepared to meet all contingencies.

The medical data of the patient should be encrypted in a health card with QR code so the memory chip will store the entire medical data of patients.

Of the 1.42 crore health cards to be distributed in the state, around 1.20 crore have been distributed. The rest will be given out soon, the officials said.