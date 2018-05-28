Giant Wheel Crashes Killing Girl At A Fair In Andhra Pradesh, Operator Was Allegedly Drunk A 10-year-old girl died instantly after a giant wheel crashed at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. Six others are injured in the accident

Giant wheel crashes killing 10-year-old in Andhra Pradesh's Anantpur Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh: A 10-year-old girl died instantly after a giant merry-go-round wheel crashed at Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night. Six others including three children were seriously injured in the accident.



One of the trolley cars of the giant wheel crashed after a bolt gave away and it came tumbling down from a height with children, as everyone watched in horror.



The girl who has been identified as Amrutha, had gone to the local fun fair popularly called an exhibition. It was organised at a junior college ground in Anantapur. The fair was crowded as it was a weekend evening and summer vacations are on.



The injured people have been admitted to Anantapur general hospital.

Eyewitnesses allege giant wheel operator was drunk



After the accident the locals caught the operator and beat him up. He was later rescued and handed over to the police. The district administration has ordered a probe into the accident.



Eyewitnesses claim they had noticed that the bolt was loose and alerted the wheel operator but he failed to act quickly as he was apparently drunk.