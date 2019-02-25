Chandrababu Naidu's Dare To PM Modi, KCR On Development Issues

The TDP chief asked people to raise their voice against PM Modi. (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and YSR Congress President Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy are in cahoots to stall the development of Andhra Pradesh.

He challenged them to join hands and fight elections against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) instead of hatching conspiracies.

Addressing a meeting, organised to welcome former Union Minister Kishore Chandra Deo into the TDP fold, Mr Naidu dared PM Modi and Mr Rao to compete with him on development. He also said PM Modi should visit Andhra Pradesh only after fulfilling the commitments made to the state.

The TDP chief asked people to raise their voice against PM Modi for going back on his word and for targeting TDP leaders fighting for justice to the state.

He alleged that PM Modi was misusing the income tax department, the CBI and the ED against those who were raising their voice for the state's rights.

PM Modi was going soft on Jaganmohan Reddy though 11 charge sheets were filed against him for Rs 43,000 crore corruption, Naidu said. "When Modi became Prime Minister he promised to be harsh on the corrupt, but he is shielding them," he said.

Mr Naidu also alleged that Chandrashekhar Rao did not want Andhra Pradesh's development as he failed to ensure Telangana's development despite being a revenue surplus state.

Recalling that he developed Hyderabad as the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Mr Naidu said the city was still way ahead of Ahmedabad.

On Chandrashekhar Rao's son and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao's prediction that Jaganmohan Reddy will become Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Naidu said they will not succeed in their designs till I am the Chief Minister .

He also accused the Telangana Chief Minister of targeting Andhra businessmen in Hyderabad to pressurise them to support Jaganmohan Reddy in the coming elections.

Mr Naidu warned the YSR Congress leader against spreading disharmony in the state in the name of caste and community.

He said Prashant Kishore, who was acting as consultant to Jaganmohan Reddy, was trying to turn Andhra Pradesh into another Bihar.