How Chandrababu Naidu's Arrest Impacts Politics In Poll-Bound Andhra

N Chandrababu Naidu was on Sunday sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The timing of Ex-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in connection with a Rs 371 crore corruption case is critical, as it comes just months ahead of state elections. Other top leaders of his party, the Telugu Desam Party, are also accused in the alleged scam involving the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation, which was set up when Mr Naidu's party was in power.

The CID, which is investigating the case, has hinted that Mr Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh's role is also being probed.

Money meant to upskill unemployed youth of Andhra Pradesh was allegedly siphoned off.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's party, the YSR Congress Party, has asked its cadre not to celebrate Chandrababu Naidu's arrest even though it's a shot in the arm for the ruling party which is looking to return to power in the southern state.

The Chief Minister was in London when Mr Naidu was arrested.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party have in the past accused Mr Naidu of corruption and wrongdoing, and he has been named in cases before, but was never jailed.

Janasena party president Pawan Kalyan, who is BJP's local ally in Andhra Pradesh, has alleged that Chief Minister Reddy was trying to tar political opponents as criminals and sending them to jail just because he too once did.

According to the actor-politician, Mr Reddy would not have become the Chief Minister had laws worked effectively.

An ACB Court in Andhra Pradesh's Amravati directed the superintendent of Rajamahendravaram Central Prison to accommodate 73-year-old Mr Naidu separately in view of the purported threat to his life. The former Chief Minister is a Z-plus category security protectee.

Mr Naidu was picked up at 6 am on Saturday, and court arguments began at the same time the next day. It took five hours for the judge to issue orders after completion of arguments.

The CID sought Mr Naidu's custody for questioning, and the court asked the defendant to file a counter.

Mr Naidu's counsel had requested house arrest instead of taking him to jail. Another plea for a special cell with extra facilities was also filed.

The court has allowed home-cooked food, medicines, and a special cell.

Mr Naidu will appeal against judicial remand in the state High Court.

Prohibitory orders are in place in Andhra Pradesh, as the TDP has called for a state-wide bandh.

Nara Lokesh penned an emotional note on X (formerly Twitter) alleging his father was unjustly sent for remand for a crime he never committed.

"My anger simmers, and my blood boils. Is there no limit to the depths political vendetta will sink? Why must a man of my father's calibre, who has accomplished so much for his country, state, and Telugu people, endure such injustice?" asked Lokesh.

Mr Lokesh said he and his father were "fighters" as he called on people to join him in his battle and sought support from Telugu people worldwide.

Mr Naidu's lawyers argued that since he was Chief Minister at the time of the alleged offences, sanction to investigate - " a public servant in discharge of official duties" - could only have been given by "the person who removes the Chief Minister from office... i.e., the Governor of Andhra Pradesh".

The court rejected argument that the arrest needed prior approval of the Governor.

Mr Naidu's counsel argued that charges of criminal conspiracy, and breach of trust do not apply.

Andhra Pradesh Police's Crime Investigation Department said Mr Naidu was non-cooperative during interrogation and replied vaguely saying that he did not remember certain issues.

Mr Naidu has been named the "prime conspirator and beneficiary" of the alleged scam.