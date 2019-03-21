Chandrababu Naidu Says Jaganmohan Reddy Got His Uncle Murdered: Report

Chandrababu Naidu said there would be a breakdown in law-and-order situation if Jaganmohan wins.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has accused YSR Congress leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy of orchestrating the murder of his uncle -- YS Vivekananda Reddy -- for political reasons, news agency ANI reported today. "If Jagan wins, there will be no security in the state. They killed their own uncle and are now doing drama," the news agency quoted Mr Naidu as saying in Vizianagaram.

YS Vivekananda Reddy, the younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and a former minister in the state government, was found murdered at his home in Pulivendula, Kadapa district, on Friday. He had suffered severe head injuries, the police said.

Incidentally, Jaganmohan Reddy had earlier accused the Chief Minister of ordering his uncle's murder. "Chandrababu can stoop to any level. He has eliminated my uncle to demoralise me. The ghastly murder took place under his guidance, it was his (state) police that took up the investigation, following which friendly media houses spun yarn after yarn," he claimed, demanding a CBI probe into the murder.

Meanwhile, Vivekananda Reddy's daughter YS Sunitha accused political rivals of spreading misinformation in order to gain from the murder. "It was father's dream to see my brother Jaganmohan Reddy become the Chief Minister of the state. He worked very hard for that. It is very unfortunate that some people are using my father's death for political purposes," news agency IANS quoted her as saying at a press conference.

"They are making false claims of internal clashes in our family. There are 700 members in our family, and differences are very common in such big families," said Sunitha, adding that only an independent probe by a special investigation team will help uncover the truth.

Vivekananda Reddy, 68, had returned to his home in Pulivendula after a long day of campaigning for Jaganmohan Reddy when he was murdered.

(With inputs from Agencies)

