Attacked With Slippers By YSR Congress Workers, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday alleged that the workers of ruling YSR Congress Party blocked his way, attacked him with slippers at the Visakhapatnam airport, while he was headed for "Praja Chaitanya Yatra" in Vizag and Vizianagaram districts.

When the TDP chief landed there around noon, hundreds of protesters, who the TDP were all workers of the ruling YSR Congress Party, blocked his way and were seen holding placards and raising slogans asking him to "Go Back".

The ruling party was apparently protesting against Chandrababu Naidu because of his opposition to the 3-capital plan proposed by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy that would make Vishakhapatnam the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh.

"I came here to people whose lands were taken and we were given the permission by the Visakhapatnam Police for my visit. YSRCP rowdies blocked me who had come from Pulivendula (Rayalaseema) and Vijayawada," Mr Naidu told ANI.

The former Chief Minister said that he was attacked with slippers and water packets.

"I know the people of Visakhapatnam, they are very peaceful and good people. They never do such kind of activities. YSRCP ''gundas'' have thrown slippers and water packets on me and on my vehicle. I am in Z+ category security. Police did not stop them and failed to maintain law and order," said Mr Naidu.

Mr Naidu questioned their presence there and said, "Police are supporting the YSRCP goons. I have been in politics for 40 years now and I never witnessed such an incident. I allowed him (Jagan Mohan Reddy) when he was on his padayatra," the TDP chief added.

Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh also said YSRCP workers from other districts like Kadapa were brought to vizag to oppose Naidu.

Mr Naidu tried to sit on the road in dharna, protesting against the road block by alleged YSRCP workers. He was put under preventive arrest and ultimately took a flight to Hyderabad late evening from Vizag, as he was not being allowed to go out into the district.



