Chandrababu Naidu Plans Delhi Visit, Huddle with Opposition Parties

The no-confidence notice of Mr Naidu's Telugu Desam Party has not been taken up in Lok Sabha more nearly two weeks due to the persistent protests by Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK over Cauvery waters. The party has made it clear that they will not support the demand by Andhra Pradesh. The other protesting party, Telangana's TRS, yesterday said it would not obstruct the no-confidence motions against the BJP-led Central government.
At the national level, most political parties, including the Congress, the Left Front and the Trinamool Congress, have supported Andhra Pradesh's demands and its no-confidence move. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has accused the Centre of dodging a discussion on the no-confidence motion.
"We are giving information on important aspects to all political parties through pen drives," said Mr Naidu, whose state hopes to beat Bengaluru to become the country's cyber-capital.
At the all-party meeting, Chief Minister Naidu also denied the allegations of the opposition YSR Congress, which has accused him of pushing the special status issue at the Centre to gain political points in the state and cited the demand of the timing as evidence.
"I have reminded them of 16,000 crores revenue deficit several times. They have announced Special Assistance Measure equivalent to Special Category Status. Even then, I categorically said that all benefits of Special Category Status must be given," he added.