Chandrababu Naidu Plans Delhi Visit, Huddle with Opposition Parties

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is battling the Centre for special status for his state - has said he will visit Delhi next month to meet all the opposition parties. At an all-party meeting in the state today, Mr Naidu said the visit will take place on April 2 or 3.

The no-confidence notice of Mr Naidu's Telugu Desam Party has not been taken up in Lok Sabha more nearly two weeks due to the persistent protests by Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK over Cauvery waters. The party has made it clear that they will not support the demand by Andhra Pradesh. The other protesting party, Telangana's TRS, yesterday said it would not obstruct the no-confidence motions against the BJP-led Central government.



