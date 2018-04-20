PM Modi Wishes Chandrababu Naidu On Birthday As He Observes Fast Against Centre: Live Updates

Vijaywada: As he turns 68 today, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu is observing a day-long hunger strike to protest the "centre's non-cooperation in granting special status to Andhra Pradesh".
The hunger strike comes weeks after the TDP chief pulled the plug on the NDA alliance At a meeting in Guntur district last week, Mr Naidu said there would be no compromise on the state's rights. He also announced that a massive public meeting would be organized at Tirupati on April 30 with the slogan "save the state from betrayal and conspiracy".
Here are the live updates on the day-long fast of Telugu Desam Party Chief Chandrababu Naidu.
PM Modi wished Chandrababu Naidu on his 68th birthday as the TDP Chief observes fast against centre.
Birthday wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Garu. I pray for his long and healthy life. @ncbn- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2018
