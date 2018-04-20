PM Modi Wishes Chandrababu Naidu On Birthday As He Observes Fast Against Centre: Live Updates

The hunger strike comes weeks after the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu pulled the plug on the NDA alliance.

Andhra Pradesh | Edited by | Updated: April 20, 2018 10:36 IST
Vijaywada:  As he turns 68 today, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu is observing a day-long hunger strike to protest the "centre's non-cooperation in granting special status to Andhra Pradesh". 

The hunger strike comes weeks after the TDP chief pulled the plug on the NDA alliance At a meeting in Guntur district last week, Mr Naidu said there would be no compromise on the state's rights. He also announced that a massive public meeting would be organized at Tirupati on April 30 with the slogan "save the state from betrayal and conspiracy". 

Here are the live updates on the day-long fast of Telugu Desam Party Chief Chandrababu Naidu.




Apr 20, 2018
10:34 (IST)
PM Modi wished Chandrababu Naidu on his 68th birthday as the TDP Chief observes fast against centre. 
Apr 20, 2018
10:00 (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu began the fast this morning. He will observe the hunger strike for 12 hours. The parliament in the last month witnessed repeated disruptions after TDP decided to move a no-confidence motion against the centre. 

