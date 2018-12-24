Chandrababu Naidu Accuses Odisha, Telangana Of Blocking Polavaram Project

Chandrababu Naidu vowed to complete the Polavaram project by December 2019. (FILE PHOTO)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused his Odisha and Telangana counterparts Naveen Patnaik and K Chandrasekhar Rao of trying to block the construction of the multipurpose Polavaram project on the Godavari.

He vowed to complete the project by December 2019 and maintained that Polavaram project caused no problems to either Telangana or Odisha.

CM Naidu said that no force could stop the work.

"During their meeting in Bhubaneswar yesterday, Mr Patnaik and KCR discussed steps to stop the Polavaram project works. I don't understand why they are trying to block the project that is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh," CM Naidu said, addressing farmers.

He maintained that there was no problem whatsoever for Telangana while Odisha would get to use five thousand million cubic feet of water.

"We also assured Odisha that people in the submergence areas of the project (falling in the neighbouring state) will be fully rehabilitated," he added.

CM Naidu said he would talk to Odisha CM Patnaik on the issue.

The chief minister addressed farmers at the Polavaram project site after launching the process for installation of the dam radial gates.

The project could never be completed if it was stalled for any reason, he said and pleaded with Patnaik not to pursue with court cases on Polavaram.

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not showing any interest to visit Polavaram.

"He visits every project in Gujarat but has shown no interest to visit Polavaram even once. On top of it, the Centre is also not releasing funds for the project," CM Naidu said.

The revised detailed project report on Polavaram, for an estimated expenditure of over Rs 55,000 crore, was yet to be approved, he said.

"There is no other project that is being built at such a brisk pace. Once completed, Polavaram will become wonder of India," CM Naidu said.